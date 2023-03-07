Apple Fitness+ gains several new artists

Apple Fitness+ users can now get more music options on trainer-led workout sessions.

Shania Twain, Mariah Carey, and Miley Cyrus will be joining other artists in the ‘Artist Spotlight’ series in Fitness+ app. Beginning March 6, the service will have new exercises that are inspired by their respective artists, with new sessions rolling out every Monday.

To start, users can access cycling exercises to the tune of Miley Cyrus, strength training with Twain, and yoga exercise to Mariah Carey’s music. In line with the series, a playlist for Shania Twain, Mariah Carey, and Miley Cyrus will also be highlighted in the app. Other notable artists to join include ABBA, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and more.

Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 a month or $32.95 with bundled Apple One Premier. New subscribers can try the service for one month free before deciding to continue or not. Apple Fitness+ is compatible with a new Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, or Apple Watch.