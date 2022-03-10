Apple Fitness+ gets new Malala Yousafzai ‘Time to Walk’ content

Apple Fitness+ subscribers can now listen to notable personality Malala Yousafzai while taking a walk around the neighborhood.

Malala Yousafzai is a Nobel Prize laureate appearing as the latest ‘Time to Walk’ presenter. The 52nd series episode will have parts where she talks and recommends curated song titles, in line with Women’s History Month.

Apple listing for the episode details that Yousefzai is the youngest ever to gain the Nobel Prize distinction, and how she’s a leading girl’s rights advocate in Pakistan and around the world. In the ‘Time to Walk’ content, she talks about what fuels her activism and how a great friend can ‘make you feel at home anywhere in the world’.

‘Time to Walk’ is an Apple Fitness+ series for Apple Watch users where a guest celebrity recommends music and talks about how walking is an integral part of their lives. Apple Fitness+ is a subscription-based service and costs $9.99 a month.