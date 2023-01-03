Apple Fitness+ Headlines Apple.com home page

To encourage Apple users to reach their fitness goals in 2023, Apple has put its Fitness+ service up front and center on its home page.

Apple’s main page greets visitors with a banner that says ‘Welcome to the year of you’ and a logo of Fitness+ on top. Below is a link that leads to a page where they can try Apple Fitness+ for a limited time. The Cupertino-based company also teases that ‘now all you need is an iPhone’ in a nod to the recent change that the fitness service is no longer confined to Apple Watch users.

Apple Fitness+ offers a great variety of workouts, all spread across categories and types. The guided video workouts encourage users to move along with them and complete exercises along the way. The service costs $9.99 monthly or $79.99 yearly, with a single subscription allowing for up to five other members.