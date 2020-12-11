Apple Fitness+ set to launch on December 14

Apple’s subscription based fitness service Fitness+ is set to launch on the upcoming Monday. To shed some light on the service, the director of fitness technologies at Apple Jay Blahnik is sitting down for interviews with various publications.

Blahnik explained the features of the upcoming fitness service, specifically as to how the service has been tailored for different types of users, in an interview with Fast Company. According to MacRumours, Apple Fitness+ will show different levels of the same workout on the screen at the same time.

Tailored fitness workouts

“One of the things we’ve heard that’s been consistent is that working out is tough for people,” said Blahnik. “If you’re a beginner, it’s tough because you don’t know what to do, you don’t know where to start, or maybe you’re not in great shape and going to a gym or taking a class is actually way too much … of a commitment when you’re brand-new.”

“It was clear to us from the very beginning that if we could do something to make working out a better experience for everybody, that felt like a really great thing to do for Apple Watch customers,” added Blahnik.

Apple has been a major success with its slew of services. In some of the quarters, the company made more money from its services than the whole Mac segment. The company understands the importance of having subscription based services which is the current trend.

Apple Music was one of the very first services Apple had launched after buying Beats. The company is now able to compete with Spotify and hold a major chunk of the market share. The company has launched various services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and a lot more.

The new fitness service Apple Fitness+ will be priced at $9.99 per month. It will also be included in the $29.99 Apple One bundle, the company had launched recently.