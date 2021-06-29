Apple Fitness+ for Mac via AirPlay to release with macOS Monterey

Apple is bringing its fitness services to the Mac this year. With the new update of macOS Monterey which is scheduled to be available to the general audience sometime in October, the company is bringing its popular Apple Fitness+ workouts to the Mac. Users will be able to AirPlay workout videos from their iPhone or iPad to the Mac for a much more immersive workout experience.

It is unclear as to why Apple is not bringing its fitness service directly to the Mac as an app yet. The Mac is capable of running iPhone and iPad apps but the company does not want to bring the service completely to the Mac. It does make sense in some way because the Mac does not have all the sensors that the iPhone and the iPad have but Apple could at-least bring just the workout session videos to the Mac in the future.

Works on select Mac machines from the recent times

As of the near future, users will be able to start a session on their iPhone or their iPad and quickly be able to cast the video (AirPlay) to their Mac. The process will wirelessly project the video and the audio of the workout onto a Mac computer – be it the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro, the iMac, and more. However, only recent versions of the Mac computers, dating back 3-4 years will support the AirPlay feature of Apple Fitness+.

According to the information gathered by MacRumours, Apple Fitness+ will work flawlessly via AirPlay from iPhone or iPad on these Mac computers-

MacBook Air (2018 and later)

MacBook Pro (2018 and later)

iMac (2019 and later)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro (2019)

Mac mini (2020 and later)

Some users have reported that they have tried casting the feed of Apple Fitness+ from their iPhone and iPad onto a Mac running beta version of macOS Monterey.