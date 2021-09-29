Apple promotes its new Fitness+ pilates and meditation workouts

Apple has released a brand new series of pilates and meditation sessions on its fitness services. The Apple Fitness+ service continues to grow, as the company continuously pushes its services to look for further revenue sources. While the sales of iPhones, iPads, and Macs continue to skyrocket, the company did face a slowdown of sales in the recent past as people were using their devices for many years.

“I’m so excited to announce that in Fitness+, plus we have guided meditations, to help you recharge, connect, and bring more mindfulness to your day,” said Sherica Holman, a trainer in Apple’s new video. “There are meditations for feeling calm, resilient, focused, and more.”

New workouts sessions now available

Apple is now sending notifications to users through its Fitness app, detailing the new addition of sessions. The company is finally releasing these works which were promised sometime ago. The sessions started rolling out to all users starting 27 September in supported countries.

“Pilates comes to Fitness+,” adds Holman. “These workouts are great for a strong and stable core to help you feel more balanced in your body.

The Apple fitness subscription services gets two new mediation trainers. The two are named Christina Howard and JoAnna Hardy. Apart from the meditation trainers, two new pilates trainers have been added – named Marimba Gold-Watts and Darryl Whiting.

Apple had announced the new pilates and meditation sessions at its ‘October streaming’ event held on September 14. At the event, the company also announced several new devices – the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPad mini.

Apple Fitness+ is available at $9.99 (USD) per month but it can also be bought as part of the Apple One bundle. The bundle is a cost efficient plan to subscribe to most or all services offered by the iPhone maker.