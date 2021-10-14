Apple fixes photos and find my bug in iOS 15.0.2 update

Today, iOS users can update to the latest version and fix the bugs caused by iOS 15.

iOS 15.0.2 has been released to the public via OTA download on Settings. Release notes say that the update addressed several issues, including the one where Apple’s leather wallet case with AirTag or MagSafe doesn’t show up in Find My or one where Photos are removed from Messages if the thread was deleted.

Other fixes mentioned were restoration failure when using iTunes or Finder on the iPhone 13 and CarPlay not working with audio apps.

The 15.0.2 update was released a week after 15.0.1, which addressed several bugs in the newly launched iOS 15. Once the kinks are ironed out it’s expected that the Cupertino-based company will start working on iOS 15.1, which may have lossless audio support for the HomePod mini and HomePod, as well as a Wallet app that can store COVID-19 vaccine records.