Apple Gadgets and Related Products On Sale On Amazon

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Deals for Apple and Apple-related products have been found on Amazon this week featuring an all-time low price for the M2 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4.

The M2 MacBook Air features a 13-inch crisp Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Ram, 256GB of SSD Storage, built with the most powerful M2 Chip for tackling graphic-intensive tasks backed by an all-day battery.  Get yours at $299 off!

The M2 MacBook Air features a 13-inch crisp Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Ram, 256GB of SSD Storage, built with the most powerful M2 Chip for tackling graphic-intensive tasks backed by an all-day battery.  Get yours at $299 off!

Apple
Amazon also has the AirPods 4 for $10 off, which is a good discount for comfortable earbuds that'll let you listen to awesome music with spatial audio, and take calls with a quick press.

Amazon also has the AirPods 4 for $10 off, which is a good discount for comfortable earbuds that’ll let you listen to awesome music with spatial audio, and take calls with a quick press.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is available on Amazon for $33 off which is a solid deal if you are looking for a watch that you can send messages and make calls with your iPhone or over Wi-Fi.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is available on Amazon for $33 off which is a solid deal if you are looking for a watch that you can send messages and make calls with your iPhone or over Wi-Fi. 

That rounds it up for great deals found on Amazon.

