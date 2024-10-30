Apple Gadgets and Related Products On Sale On Amazon

Deals for Apple and Apple-related products have been found on Amazon this week featuring an all-time low price for the M2 MacBook Air, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina...
|$999.00 $899.00
|Buy on Amazon
The M2 MacBook Air features a 13-inch crisp Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Ram, 256GB of SSD Storage, built with the most powerful M2 Chip for tackling graphic-intensive tasks backed by an all-day battery. Get yours at $299 off!
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water...
|$129.00 $119.00
|Buy on Amazon
Amazon also has the AirPods 4 for $10 off, which is a good discount for comfortable earbuds that’ll let you listen to awesome music with spatial audio, and take calls with a quick press.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminium Case with Plum Sport Loop....
|$399.00 $361.28
|Buy on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 10 is available on Amazon for $33 off which is a solid deal if you are looking for a watch that you can send messages and make calls with your iPhone or over Wi-Fi.
That rounds it up for great deals found on Amazon.