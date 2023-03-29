Apple Gangnam opening to have exclusive K-Pop Pop-Up Studio event

Apple’s South Korean retail store, Apple Gangnam, will host a special event on its opening day.

Apple Gangnam will be the fifth Apple Store in the Seoul region and will open on March 31. To celebrate the retail store’s opening, limited-time Pop-Up Studio sessions will be held beginning April 1. It features up-and-coming K-pop group NewJeans and an exclusive recording of ‘OMG’. The session will take place Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 pm to 7 pm. Each Pop-Up session will be approximately 15 minutes.

Apple Gangnam will have a grand opening on March 31, but getting in can only be done by reservation. Registration begins March 29 at 8 am. Nearly 150 Apple Store employees are believed to be employed. Apple shared the news of the store’s opening with a dedicated Apple Music playlist. The location will also have Apple Pay available as it launched in the country this month.