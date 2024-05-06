Apple Generative AI Has ‘Advantages’ over the competition

Tim Cook, Apple CEO spoke about its generative AI having the ‘advantage that will differentiate us’ in the last earnings call.

Cook said that the company feels ‘very bullish about our opportunity in generative AI’ and promised significant investments in the process. Apple will be sharing ‘exciting things’ with their customers, presumably during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Rumors claim that Apple’s generative AI will not run on the cloud, but on-device for security and privacy reasons. The setup of having AI run locally will require powerful hardware, to which the upcoming M4 chip might be the answer.

The M4 chip is expected to arrive on the upcoming iPad Pro models first, along with the OLED display feature. The fact that generative AI will run on-device will certainly set it apart from others out there, including ChatGPT and Claude, among others.