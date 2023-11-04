Apple getting ready for iOS 17.1.1 update

Apple is getting ready to ship iOS 17.1.1 to the public as evidenced by analytics logs for internal testing.

The next small update for iOS 17.1 is believed to be focusing on bug fixes than new features, but as of the moment it’s not yet clear which concerns the update will patch. Some say that there will be a fix for Wi-Fi connection issues that plagued users in iOS 17.2 beta, and others say that the iPhone temporary shutdown will be addressed as well. The Cupertino-based company promised a wireless charging fix for BMW models, but it’s yet to be confirmed if that will arrive for iOS 17.1.1.

Currently, a release date for iOS 17.1.1 has yet to be mentioned. Traditionally speaking, it takes several weeks for an update to be released after internal testing. Apple’s next iOS iteration, 17.2 is scheduled for December this year.