Apple getting ready for Q1 2023 earnings report

Apple is getting ready to announce the first fiscal quarter of the year, as evidenced by an update on its investor relations page.

The earnings report for Q1 2023 will be revealed on February 2, Thursday, providing some insight into how well the new iPad models, the Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8, the AirPods Pro 2, and the iPhone 14 lineup did during the holidays.

The figures might be lower than expected due to the supply constraints Apple had last year. The statement is set to be released at 4:30 PM EST, along with a conference to discuss the data at 5 PM EST. Apple’s inability in meeting demand will likely impact its holiday sales and the total figure.

The Cupertino-based company did not disclose any guidance yet, but for reference, it’s worth noting that Q1 2022 had a $34.6 billion net quarterly profit and a $123.9 billion reported revenue.