Apple gifts Mac Studio desk to creators

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News
Apple recently partnered up with Jonathan Morrison, a YouTuber, in giving away two Mac Studio setups to creators.

Apple Gifts Mac Studio Desk

Morrison posted a tweet Monday, saying how Apple reached out and wanted to have a Mac Studio giveaway to musicians. The whole setup includes a Studio Display and a Mac Studio, along with an iPhone, AirPods, and iPad. Morrison explained how he added iLoud Micro Speakers and an Apogee Symphony Desktop.

The YouTuber’s choice was two members of Ni/Co, who have long since received the setups. Morrison created a video on YouTube for this event which is available to watch on his official YouTube channel.

Apple held a similar event in May this year, calling it a ‘Dream Studio Makeover’ and partnering with Cam Blumberg and Jared Polin to find a recipient for the setup. Polin was chosen and was given a HomePod mini, Mac Studio, Studio Display, iPhone 13 Pro Max, a 14-inch MacBook Pro, and a Magic Trackpad and Keyboard.

