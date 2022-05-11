Apple Ginza faces demolition in late 2022

Japan’s first Apple Store location will be getting the ax this September.

Apple Ginza opened in November 2003 in Sayegusa Building and had the distinction of being one of the first stores that were visited by Apple CEO Tim Cook when he went to Japan in 2019. Japan Property Central disclosed the news that the building will be demolished and a new one built in its place.

Operation in Apple Ginza is still normal, and there’s currently no word on when the Cupertino-based company will set up shop in the new building once it becomes available. Apple customers can still visit the store during opening hours until May 12.

Our very first store outside of the US, Apple Ginza is always such a special place. Thanks for a wonderful visit! また近いうちに！🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/h1ZLMhIpA5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 10, 2019

Apple customers can still visit other Apple Stores in Japan to browse and buy products. Currently, there are 9 other retail locations, with four of them located in Tokyo (Chuo City, Chiyoda City, Shibuya and Shinjuku). Operating hours are largely unchanged for these Japanese retail stores.