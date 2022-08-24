Apple Ginza in Japan to move to a new green building by August 30

Apple Ginza will be reopening in a new location by the end of August.

The Apple Store will be moving to an eco-friendly steel and wood building that’s also fire-resistant. It’s the first international retail outlet and opened in 2003. The new location is in a high rise building developed by Hulic, a native real estate group. As for the original building, Nikkei says that it will be rebuilt.

The eco-friendly structure is such that it cuts carbon dioxide emissions over its lifetime, with more than half being made from wood and reinforced with concrete and steel. Furthermore, it can withstand fire and magnitude 7 earthquakes. Apple Ginza will be taking up half the building, while the rest is for medical office use.

The sustainable building was completed in October of 2021, but occupancy was not revealed until recently. Those interested can view the Apple Store come August 30 at the new location.