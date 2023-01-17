Apple gives away free book in honor of MLK Day

Apple has dedicated its entire front page to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, and is also giving away copies of a book titled ‘Stride Toward Freedom’

The Cupertino-based company traditionally dedicates its Apple.com homepage on MLK Day, and this year it’s no different. With a full-page picture of Martin Luther King Jr., and an inspirational quote, Apple has added the option of getting a free book. Those interested can claim the free ebook through the Apple Books app.

‘Strive Toward Freedom’ is a book written by Martin Luther King Jr and details his concerns regarding African American conditions in Alabama, as well as his account of the Montgomery bus boycott from 1955 to 1956. The Apple.com site has the quote, “This is no time for apathy or complacency. This is a time for vigorous and positive action.”

Visitors can still access various Apple products through the banner menu and sitemap footer.