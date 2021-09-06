Apple gives new Apple Card users Panera Bread purchase bonus

Apple is partnering up with Panera Bread to offer $50 daily cashback for new Apple Card users.

Those who are approved of a new Apple Card between September 1 to November 16 can get $50 Daily Cash for eligible items. The requirement is a purchase of at least $50 at Panera Bread, and the user must use their Apple Card within 30 days after the account has opened.

The Panera Bread Apple Card promotion is limited to one per account. The $50 Daily Cash will be given once the $50 spend has been posted on the platform.

Apple has partnered up with the cafe chain before- in August, the Cupertino-based company has offered free coffee and up to 4 months of free Apple News+ for new Apple Pay customers. Panera Bread was also one of the first establishments to have a 3 percent Daily Cash rate, alongside T-Mobile, Nike and Exxon Mobil.