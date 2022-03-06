Apple Gives US Employees Until April 11 to Return to Work

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has given its corporate employees in the United States until April 11 to return to their offices.

The Cupertino-based company is planning on a hybrid work setup that consists of days where workers have to report to the office, and days where they can remain at home. Currently, the arrangement is that Apple employees will need to go to the office at least 1 day each week on April 11, then 2 days each week for May and 3 days on May 23. Furthermore, US employees will have to work Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays come May 23 and work remotely Wednesday and Friday.

Originally, Apple planned to have its US employees report back in February but it was postponed due to rising covid cases. Corporate employees are momentarily under a work from home setup since the pandemic started, and Apple reminded them time and again that they eventually have to go back once it’s safe.