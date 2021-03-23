Apple giving away free pizza as part of Apple TV+ ‘Servant’ promotion

Apple is featuring the season finale of its Apple TV+ show ‘Servant’ with free pizza to fans from Los Angeles.

Apple announced the season finale of ‘Servant’ and reveals the limited offer of pizza through Milo & Olive and Gjelina. Delivery and order will be handled by Grubhub, and the promo starts Friday and ends on Sunday, from 5 in the afternoon through sellout.

Interested individuals in Los Angeles can order the ‘Servant’s Cheezus Crust’, which has mozzarella, thyme, nameko and shimeiji mushrooms, confit leeks and duck sausage. Substitution and customization options will be limited.

The regular price of the pie is $30, but the price will be waived at checkout. The promo is good while supplies last and is restricted to one per customer.

‘Servant’ is an original Apple show on the Apple TV+. It was recently renewed for a third season and is currently about to end its second.