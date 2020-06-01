Apple Glass to cost $499, says Prosser

Jon Prosser, the noted Apple leaker said that Apple is planning to release its first generation augmented reality (AR) glasses early next year. He also added that the initial plan was to release them alongside the iPhone event in fall of 2020, however the plans have changed due to the covid-19 global pandemic.



According to Prosser, Apple AR glasses will cost $499 – a price that comes as a shock to many. It was always speculated that if Apple ever makes augmented reality (AR) glasses, they would cost north of $1,000. Nonetheless, it’s good to know that Apple is sticking to an affordable price point – not “affordable” for everyone but it’s not crazy expensive either as initially thought.



Google had already released their first AR glasses back in 2012, however they were expensive – starting at $1,500. It was also a failed experiment, as the company never released a follow-up version. The Google Glasses were definitely interesting but the company probably did not get the timing right.



Apple has been rumoured to be working on their set of augmented reality (AR) glasses for a very long time now. According to Prosser, the company’s augmented reality (AR) glasses will just be called “Apple Glass” following the naming strategy from Apple Watch, Apple Music, , and Apple TV.



Augmented Reality (AR) is one of the most interesting aspects of the future as it will enable new experiences such as watching content in full-screen. Of course, we do not exactly know what type of AR glasses Apple is making but considering the price point the company is focussing, we think Apple’s glasses will be pretty basic.



We can think of Apple’s upcoming AR glasses as the first generation Apple Watch. It will take years for Apple to perfect them and the company could also release more experience AR glasses with more capabilities.