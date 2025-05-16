News

Apple Glass will be powered by special chip: Design in progress

By Abhay Ram
M5 Chip

Apple is designing specialized chips that will power its smart glasses, according to noted Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman. The company CEO Tim Cook has been bullish on augmented reality (AR) glasses for a while now. However, the company entered the virtual reality (VR) segment with its Vision Pro headset prior to releasing AR glasses. 

Advertisements

The smart glasses project is reportedly codenamed N401 internally. It is a top priority project for the iPhone maker, as it looks to diversify its business from the iPhone. If executed successfully and within the next 1-2 years, it could be a big release for the current Apple CEO Tim Cook. AR glasses would bring more connected user experience without blocking users from the real-world, as compared to the Vision Pro VR headset.

M5 Chip

A market left vacant by Google

Google is considered as an early contender who left the race with its Google Glasses which were released back in 2013. The glasses were revolutionary and way ahead of their time, however the high price likely resulted in the company never considering a mass release. Google Glass Explorer Edition was released to obtain early feedback, followed by a slightly “more open” beta launch. However, by early 2015, Google stopped selling its AR glasses. In 2015, it was reported that Tony Fadell, a former Apple executive, was working on redesigning the Google Glass but no news followed.

Advertisements

Google Glass Explorer Edition
Google Glass Explorer Edition

The custom chip for Apple AR glasses are reportedly being designed to be power efficient, based on the existing Apple Watch architecture. While the Apple Watch is known for its rather average / below average battery life, except for the bulky Apple Watch Ultra, it is to be seen how well the company’s AR glasses would fare in the battery department.

The Apple Glass will be a lightweight and non-obtrusive glass frame. The company is reportedly planning to begin mass production of the special chip by late 2026 or early 2027.

Advertisements

Latest News
watchOS 11.5
New watchOS 11.5 debuts
1 Min Read
visionOS 2.5
visionOS 2.5 comes with Apple TV Vision Tab feature
1 Min Read
M3 iPad Air
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 256GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 19
iOS 19 to have AI-Powered battery management feature
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
‘Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars’ to arrive on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Mac to School
New ‘Mac to School’ Video ads surface online
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Folding iPad and Touchscreen Mac
Folding iPad and Touchscreen Mac might debut before 2030
1 Min Read
Fortnite
‘Fortnite’ App submitted again for review to the App Store
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reportedly skirting around tariff with Brazil facility
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses
Apple smart glasses might debut late 2026
1 Min Read
Lost your password?