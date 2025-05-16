Apple Glass will be powered by special chip: Design in progress

Apple is designing specialized chips that will power its smart glasses, according to noted Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman. The company CEO Tim Cook has been bullish on augmented reality (AR) glasses for a while now. However, the company entered the virtual reality (VR) segment with its Vision Pro headset prior to releasing AR glasses.

The smart glasses project is reportedly codenamed N401 internally. It is a top priority project for the iPhone maker, as it looks to diversify its business from the iPhone. If executed successfully and within the next 1-2 years, it could be a big release for the current Apple CEO Tim Cook. AR glasses would bring more connected user experience without blocking users from the real-world, as compared to the Vision Pro VR headset.

A market left vacant by Google

Google is considered as an early contender who left the race with its Google Glasses which were released back in 2013. The glasses were revolutionary and way ahead of their time, however the high price likely resulted in the company never considering a mass release. Google Glass Explorer Edition was released to obtain early feedback, followed by a slightly “more open” beta launch. However, by early 2015, Google stopped selling its AR glasses. In 2015, it was reported that Tony Fadell, a former Apple executive, was working on redesigning the Google Glass but no news followed.

Google Glass Explorer Edition

The custom chip for Apple AR glasses are reportedly being designed to be power efficient, based on the existing Apple Watch architecture. While the Apple Watch is known for its rather average / below average battery life, except for the bulky Apple Watch Ultra, it is to be seen how well the company’s AR glasses would fare in the battery department.

The Apple Glass will be a lightweight and non-obtrusive glass frame. The company is reportedly planning to begin mass production of the special chip by late 2026 or early 2027.