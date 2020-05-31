Apple making limited-edition round AR glasses, says Prosser

The noted Apple leakster Jon Prosser revealed that Apple is working on limited-edition AR glasses which will look like Steve Jobs’ round glasses. Prosser has a track record of leaking Apple product information that is one hundred percent legit and we think he may be true this time as well.



Prosser is very active on Twitter – very much teasing all the time about the information he is about to release soon. He also runs a YouTube channel named Front Page Tech where he talks about all the leaks and other product information. Along with the YouTube channel, he also maintains a podcast named Recycle Bin.



“They’re also working on a prototype, a Steve Jobs Heritage Edition,” Prosser said. “Similar to how we had an ‌Apple Watch Edition, like that ridiculous $10,000 gold one when it first came out. Some like tribute to Steve Jobs, obviously just like a pure marketing ploy at this point.”



According to Prosser, the strategy with the limited edition model of the AR glasses will be similar to that of Apple Watch Edition which retailed for $10,000 – it was coated with 24k gold. However, he does not seem to know how much the limited edition AR glasses will cost nor about the materials that will be used to create the circular glasses.



Prosser also adds that Apple was initially planning to unveil the AR glasses at its iPhone event in the fall of 2020, however due to the coronavirus global pandemic, the unveiling could be shifted to March of 2021. He also revealed that the AR glasses will cost $499 – a very sweet price point – many expected the price to be somewhere around $1,000.



While Prosser believes that Apple will unveil AR glasses soon, a Bloomberg journalist who reports on Apple said that all of Jon Prosser’s leaks are fictional.

