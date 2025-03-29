Apple and Google harming web-browser market competition: UK watchdog

The British competition watchdog Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has blamed tech behemoths Apple and Google for creating an unfavorable mobile browser market for consumers and businesses. The study was conducted by an independent group for the watchdog which stated that Safari and WebKit on iOS, make it difficult for third-party web browsers to compete. Further, Google has also been found complicit in restricting competition on its Android platform.

The iPhone maker requires web browsers on iOS to be based on its WebKit browser engine which, according to the watchdog, limits the browser functionality. The limitations reportedly extend to in-app browsing features. Safari continues to remain the default web-browser on iPhone which reduces the likelihood of users installing other web browsers, add the investigators.

Chrome is the default web browser on Android phones

CMA stated that similar is the case on Google’s Android platform having Chrome installed as the default web browser. However, the watchdog added that since its preliminary findings which were announced in November 2024, both Apple and Google have addressed some of the concerns.

“Apple believes in thriving and dynamic markets where innovation can flourish. We face competition in every segment and jurisdiction where we operate, and our focus is always the trust of our users,” said Apple spokesperson Julien Trosdorf, according to The Verge. “We have concerns with this report and believe the remedies it discusses would undermine privacy, security, and the overall user experience. We will continue to engage constructively with the CMA to best address their concerns.”

Google has not commented on the investigation findings released by the British watchdog CMA, so far.

Earlier in 2025, due to pressure from the European Union (EU), Apple allowed third-party web browser engines starting from iOS 17.4 and onwards. However, the change is limited only to the EU-based iPhone users.

“Following our in-depth investigation, we have concluded that competition between different mobile browsers is not working well, and this is holding back innovation in the UK,” said Margot Daly, Chair of the CMA’s independent inquiry group. “I welcome the CMA’s prompt action to open strategic market status investigations into both Apple and Google’s mobile ecosystems. The extensive analysis we’ve set out today will help that work as it progresses.”