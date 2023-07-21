Apple has a ChatGPT competitor, according to report

Reports suggest that Apple already has its own AI tool to rival ChatGPT and similar platforms.

According to Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based company already made an AI tool, dubbed ‘Apple GPT. Currently, the chatbot is strictly limited to internal business use and requires special approval to be used. It’s also believed that the AI tool is being used for real work, including prototyping and summarizing text. Unspecified internal employees say that the tool is unlike Bard, ChatGPT, and other commercial AI systems.

Apple has voiced concerns about AI and its lagging progress in the technology. As per the report, the AI tool will not be launched publicly and will be angled toward consumer use in the future. Currently, Craig Federighi and John Giannandrea are heading Apple’s AI front, but there seems to be a disagreement between them on how AI should be used. It’s believed that there’s no plan to launch the platform this year.