Apple has begun offering universal Gift Cards in Europe

Two years after launching its ‘all-in-one’ gift card product in the US, select regions in Europe may now purchase the same.

Apple introduced the universal gift card in July of 2020 in the US, then in Canada and Australia in 2021. As what’s become a custom for the Cupertino-based company, the universal gift card will be launched in several European countries.

The new card will replace Apple Store and App Store cards, which were previously used to buy physical or digital goods at Apple retail stores and the online Apple Store.

The universal gift card eliminates confusion as to what the user could or could not buy- they can purchase any item in the Apple Store in both online and physical locations, and in Canada, Australia, US and several European Apple Stores.

Individuals in Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK can now head over to Apple.com or any Apple retail store to purchase the universal gift cards.