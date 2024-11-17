Apple has no plans to make a smart ring

Tom Hale, Oura’s CEO, does not think that Apple intends to dive into the market for smart rings because if Apple does make a smart ring, then sales on the Apple Watch might be thwarted, since it would possess similar features and end up being a cheaper alternative. It seems Apple is not keen about the value of a Watch and Ring together, and while Apple is possibly keeping tabs on both Samsung and Oura, an Apple-designed ring isn’t likely to happen. Apple has reportedly explored the concept of having a smart ring in its arsenal but has no plans to release one at the moment and none in development.

Oura is a widely known company in the smart ring market when they came out with their first product, 9 years ago in 2015. with the most recent launch being the Oura Ring 4 that measures levels of activity, tracks health, fitness, movement, sleep cycles, and stress.