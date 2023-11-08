Apple has no plans to release 27-inch iMac with Silicon chip

Apple has confirmed that it won’t be releasing a 27-inch iMac with Silicon chips.

The 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro were put on the discontinued list, with Apple yet to replace them with a larger display and an updated silicon chip. The newer model that sports Apple’s in-house chip is the 24-inch iMac with the M3 for all-in-one desktop solutions. In the absence of a 27-inch model Apple recommends a Mac mini with a Studio Display as the monitor.

As per Apple, a 27-inch iMac with the Apple Silicon version will not be made. Instead, the company will focus on the 24-inch iMac that was released in 2021 and recently underwent a refresh with the M3 chip. It’s possible that Apple will launch a bigger-screened iMac in the future. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple will release a 32-inch iMac Pro while Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that a 32-inch iMac with mini-LED will launch next year.