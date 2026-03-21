Apple Headed To South Korea and China

After the impromptu concert featuring Alicia Keys in New York at the Grand Central Store, Apple is now going to Asia for more celebrations for their 50th anniversary, and as of now, events will be held in both South Korea and China.

Apple features CORTIS, a South Korean boy band, at their Myeong-dong Store in South Korea for a Special session of Today At Apple, starting from 4 pm to 5 pm, and at the same time in China. The Apple Store Taikoo Li located in Chengdu will be closing temporarily, hinting at a dance or music performance in front of the store.

Apple will be turning 50 on April 1 next month, and to commemorate the occasion, the company has hosted gatherings globally throughout this month, and they will be sharing photos from said events on Apple Newsroom. The company was founded in 1976 April 1.