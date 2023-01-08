Apple headset may launch during WWDC

Apple’s long-awaited mixed reality headset might be launching on WWDC 2022 or a spring media event.

In a tweet thread posted by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he outlined how ongoing delays may have pushed mass shipment of the mixed reality headset to the third or second quarter this year. In line with this thinking, Kuo believes that Apple will not be holding an event in the first quarter to introduce the device, but will rather wait until the WWDC in June or at a spring media event announced by the company.

As a result, it is increasingly unlikely that Apple will hold a media event for the new device in January. At this point, it seems more likely that Apple will announce the AR/MR headset at a spring media event or WWDC based on the current development progress. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 6, 2023

Development delays for the headset come from ‘issues with mechanical drop testing’, as well as ‘availability of software development tools’. The Information posted an extensive report, highlighting the upcoming headset and its rumored features, which include a battery pack that may be waist-mounted and a dial that’s similar to the Digital Crown, which may be used to transition between physical and virtual modes.