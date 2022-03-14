Apple Health fitness Sync feature arriving on Oculus platform

Oculus Quest 2 users will be able to send their Apple Health and other third party workouts in April.

Meta and Oculus recently mentioned that fitness data can now be synced to its mobile Oculus app on iOS or straight from the Apple Health app once the update goes live, which means users will see minutes spent and calories burned, among others as they exercise.

Meta says that those who have iOS can sync their VR fitness progress and track VR workouts on the iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad without any other manual input. However, one caveat remains- users will have to agree to store their data in Meta. The company says that they will store fitness data via encryption and won’t use it for targeted advertising.

Currently, only games can be synced across the virtual headset and the Oculus Mobile app. The exact launch date of the feature is yet to be determined, although Meta says it will start in April.