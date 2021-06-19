Apple Health Records on Mayo Clinic now supported

Mayo Clinic has recently added integrative support for Apple Health Records on the iPhone, which allows patients to add their data on the Health app.

Health Records is a platform that lets patients view their health data on the iPhone. Mayo Clinic customers can log onto the app via their username and password to access Patient Online Services.

Apple’s Health app acts as a storage for medical data and offers aggregate content from Apple Watch. All data is ferried to and from a user’s device using an encrypted connection.

Mayo Clinic has released a statement on how they now offer Apple Health Records support in the UK, Canada and US and in more than 12,000 locations and 700 healthcare providers.

Health Records was first announced in 2018 and restricted in the US. However, as time passed Health Records became available in Canada and the UK.

Recently, the ability to share health, fitness and other data with care providers were added.