Apple introduces health insights sharing

Apple announced new features related to health and wellness at the keynote of its annual developers conference. The new features offer deep insights into the health and wellness of users. Also, the company says, the features can be used to support “loved ones” as well.

The most interesting aspect of the new health features is that it allows users to share their health related data with others securely. The data can be shared with family members for a second look or with doctors for proper analysis. The features could actually be useful in the current situation when most people continue to stay at home. If the reports show something serious, then an actual physical visit with the doctor can be set if required.

“This past year has emphasised the importance of health, and we’re enabling our users to take a more active role in their well-being. We’ve added powerful features that give users the most comprehensive set of insights to better understand their health trends over time,” said Apple’s chief operating officer Jeff Williams. “Many people around the world are caring for someone, and we want to provide a secure and private way for users to have a trusted partner on their health journey. We’re excited to bring these innovative tools directly into users’ hands.”

Apple says that the new health sharing feature is secure. Users can share their data with the people they trust and of course, users will have total control over whom they share the data with. The user receiving the data will see important insights and trends relating to such as sleep. The feature is most useful in sharing important details with the doctor; such as sleep patterns, blood oxygen level, and other things. It’s not always possible to remember all the details and people may have trouble recollecting such details during their hospital visits.