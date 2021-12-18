Apple Health Smart Scale Drops to Just $19.99

It’s high time to upgrade from a traditional weighing scale to a smart one if you haven’t done it already. For those who like a sale, here’s one for you- today, the Renpho ES-C Body Fat BMI Scale is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $28 on Amazon.

There’s quite a lot of things you can do with Renpho’s BMI Scale. You can get measurements on thirteen body aspects, including body fat, weight, BMI and more. As far as precision is concerned, Renpho delivers, thanks to advanced sensors and auto calibration technology.

The smart scale comes with an app that allows you to track your fitness progress, and it works with Apple Health and Google Fit, among others. Last but not least, you get a modern smart scale that looks great on virtually any space, from your bedroom to your home gym and more.

Get the 30% off Renpho BMI Smart Scale at just $19.99 today!