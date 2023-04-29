Apple hearing study announces an update

Apple is conducting an ongoing hearing study with help from the Michigan University.

The study first launched in November 2019 with the objective of finding out the effects of long-term sound exposure. Those who are interested in participating can submit their Noise app data from their Apple Watch. Recently, it said that 1 in 3 American adults, or roughly 77 million people, are constantly around excessive noise levels defined by the US EPA and WHO. Around 130,000 individuals from November 2019 through December 2022 submitted their data via the Apple Research app.

In a deeper dive, it was said that people who were more exposed were Hispanic, Black, and younger people. Also, population density played a role in excessive noise exposure, with Puerto Rico having the highest exposure percentage at 44%, along with New York, Florida, Texas, and California.

The study suggests that people take quiet breaks and actively move away from loud environments.