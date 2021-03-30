Apple highlights Amanda Gorman Episode with a YouTube video

Apple has recently posted a YouTube video highlighting Oprah’s interview with Amanda Gorman.

Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate was on set in the episode of The Oprah Conversation. A 3-minute video preceded the discussion that went on between the two. First, Oprah mentioned how Maya Angelou was given a pair of gloves and coat for her Bill Clinton inauguration appearance, and that Gorman was given a ring showing a caged bird as reference to ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings’ autobiography of Maya Angelou.

Gorman said she took inspiration by listening to Angelou’s ‘On the Pulse of Morning’ every morning in her last year of college. The discussion went on and covered Gorman’s voice retraining and how Angelou influenced her to write a poem worthy of an inauguration.

Amanda Gorman is the most recent figure to have been in the series. Other notable names include Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton and Barack Obama.