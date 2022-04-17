Apple highlights Apple Card easy signup with ‘Chocolate’ ad

Apple has recently launched a new ad video detailing the ease of registration for its Apple Card service.

The video, titled ‘Chocolate’ features a man who started eating a candy bar and realized that he didn’t bring his wallet. After searching for it with no luck, he pulls out his iPhone and applies for an Apple Card in line. The man then pays for the chocolate with his newly-created account.

At the end, Apple says viewers could apply and get their Apple Card and use it right away. Furthermore, the Cupertino-based company mentioned that there’s unlimited cash back, zero fees and family sharing.

‘Chocolate’ runs just over 30 seconds long and is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel. Users receive a titanium physical card but are encouraged to use Apple Pay for transactions- they get 2 percent cash back on purchases but only 1 percent when they use the physical card.