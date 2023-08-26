Apple highlights El Capitan Meadow restoration work in annual US National Park celebration

Apple has put a spotlight on the restoration efforts of a sacred grove area in El Capitan Meadow as part of the National Park Service anniversary.

The Cupertino-based company is a strong supporter of National Parks and their preservation, with fundraising efforts, activity challenges, and donations, to name a few. Even some of the company’s macOS software are named after them, with El Capitan and Yosemite being prime examples.

Now, Apple recently lauded the Yosemite Ancestral Stewards for their restoration work of a sacred black oak grove found at the foot of the park. The organization spent the summer restoring the meadow in partnership with Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps. The crew is the first tribe that consists of young adults belonging to Yosemite-affiliated tribes.

Indigenous communities were split and cut off from the caring process. Apple said that the Ancestral Stewards platform introduces new caretakers while opening career opportunities for the youth.