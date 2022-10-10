Apple highlights Latin and Hispanic developer success in new content

Apple recently posted seven success stories of Latin and Hispanic developers and how they found success on the App Store.

Yana, BiteSight, and Encantos founders shared their app creation stories and how their skill and passion helped communities. Encantos is an app that offers children’s stories curated worldwide. Founders Susan Jaramillo and Steven Pereira harnessed technology to bring characters to life. Canticos, their first app, focus on bilingual learning and providing an interactive experience.

BiteSight is an accessibility app founded by Alejandra Enriquez, Gabe Martinez, Joshua Gomez and Juan Rubio. The app scans for potential food allergens and helps visually impaired people avoid them. The app uses screen reader VoiceOver and haptic feedback to alert the user of any allergens they might consume when they buy the item.

Yana is a chatbot app that offers mental health tools to Hispanic users. The app creator, Yana, said that she was inspired to make the app after struggling with poor mental health and the desire to help people like her.