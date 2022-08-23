Apple highlights Shazam’s 20th anniversary

Music recognition app Shazam was recently featured by Apple on its 20th anniversary, with highlights regarding its history and the most ‘Shazamed’ song in the last two decades.

Shazam was acquired by Apple in 2017 and helped the music app reach new heights. In 2021, the app was widely used to recognize a billion songs each month. Apple says that as of August 15, Shazam has enjoyed more than 225 million users throughout the globe, as well as went beyond 70 billion song recognitions since then.

To mark its 20th birthday, Apple has made a playlist on Apple Music featuring the most recognition requests since 2002 and yearly, which includes Masked Wolf’s ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’ and Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’.

Apple also detailed moments in Shazam history- the first search was T. rex’s ‘Jeepster’ in 2002, while the iOS app has Aimee Mann’s ‘How Am I Different’. The app is available to download at the App Store.