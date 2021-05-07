Apple highlights ‘Winnie’ app for Mother’s Day

Apple has pushed the childcare app Winnie forward in line with the upcoming Mother’s Day. A developer profile for the app has been published in Apple’s site.

Winnie is a childcare app designed to connect moms to licensed childcare providers in the US. Currently, the app has helped 12 million-plus parents and hosts 200,000-plus childcare providers, with features such as forums, reviews and license statuses, among others.

Apple has branded the app a ‘success’ in the App Store, and mentions that it’s nearing the 5-year anniversary. The company employs 25 staff in 12 states and consists of people of color and women.

Winnie was formed when Anne Halsall, CPO and Sara Mauskopf, CEO were unable to find sufficient childcare options online. They then quit their jobs and worked on the app full time, and launched it 6 months later.

Mauskopf mentions how parents have recognized preschool and daycares as tenable options so they can care for their kids and work at the same time.