Apple hiring engineers to research 6G wireless technology

Apple launched its first 5G enabled smartphones just a few months ago. However, the company appears to already be gearing up for the next generation 6G wireless technology. Bloomberg has discovered several ads seeking research engineers.

Industry experts have said that the rollout of 6G will likely not begin until 2030. Apple is likely planning to be the leader in the race of 6G; the company was the last to join the ongoing (almost done) 5G race.

Research and design next gen wireless tech

The job posting states that people who will work on the 6G team will participate in various forums. The same people will also research and design the next generation wireless technology. It’s unclear as to whether Apple will also work with network carriers in the future to push the 6G technology or just work on the hardware side of things.

5G

“You will have the unique and rewarding opportunity to craft next generation wireless technology that will have deep impact on future Apple products,” reads the job description. “In this role you will be at the center of a cutting-edge research group responsible for creating next generation disruptive radio access technologies over the next decade.”

Apple has always been late to adopt futuristic network technologies. The company was behind other companies in adding 3G, 4G, and even 5G to its phones. However, the future could be different, as the iPhone maker gears up to research the 6G wireless technology.

The rollout of 6G is around nine years away, if the timeline suggested by industry experts is to be considered. Various iPhone versions will be released during the timeframe before the release of the 6G enabled iPhone in (around) 2030.