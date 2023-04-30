Apple holds classical live concert at the Tower Theatre Store

Apple is holding a classical music concert at the Los Angeles Tower Theatre on April 30.

Apple Music Classical recently launched with much success after teasing the feature for so long. As a celebration, Apple will be holding limited concerts in landmark Apple Stores, with the first being at 5th Avenue. Orchid Quartet will be in attendance and play classical music for approximately an hour. As per the description, the concert ties modern to classical music and will play music from Hans Zimmer, Vivaldi, and Lizzo.

Currently, the tickets to the classical music concert are already sold out. To view it on Fever, the password 6327 is required. Most of the songs are available to listen to on the Apple Music Classical platform.

Apple Music Classical launched for free on the App Store. However, users will need an Apple Music subscription to get inside. Those interested can pay $10.99 monthly for access.