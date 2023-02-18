Apple holds exclusive event to showcase products as gaming devices

Apple held an invite-only event to highlight games heading to its ecosystem for 2023.

Tom’s Guide, CNN, and a few YouTube personalities were on hand to witness the unveiling of planned games, including The Medium, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Lego Starwars Castaways, Run Legends, and Honkai: Star Rail. Some of them were demoed on an Apple TV device.

Apple devices with Silicon chips have the power to run games at a smooth pace and with all details. In the event, The Medium was seen running on an M2 Mac mini. Apple’s recent advances in the gaming hardware niche, such as Metal 3, allow a noticeable visual upgrade by working with the GPU. In the same vein, MetalFX Upscaling gives developers the power to render scenes via less-intensive frames while applying anti-aliasing and resolution scaling.

Apple users in the future will have more choices than the ones on Apple Arcade.