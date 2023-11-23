Apple holiday ad ‘Fuzzy Feelings’ goes online

Apple recently shared an ad video to go with the upcoming holidays.

Titled ‘Fuzzy Feelings’, the four-minute video tells the story of an animator who’s creating a holiday-themed video using stop-motion effects. The video portrays a demanding boss, but then changed mid-way when she sees her real-life boss handing out presents. The stop-motion story turns into something more positive in the process.

In the description, Apple says that ‘creativity has the power to change the way we see each other and the world’ to go along with the theme. The catchphrase ‘you make the holidays’ appears at the start of the video and in text form. ‘Fuzzy Feelings’ is available to watch on the official Apple YouTube channel, and there’s also a ‘behind the scenes’ video that accompanies the ad.

Apple says the video was shot using an iPhone 15 Pro Max and the footage was edited using a MacBook Air.