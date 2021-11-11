Apple starts holiday season specials across its stores

Apple has begun holiday season specials at its stores. The company is celebrating the season with the launch of a new ‘Holiday Gift Guide’ and personalized holiday cards from Today at Apple. All of this will provide a new experience to customers shopping during the holiday season.

“Our teams can’t wait to connect with customers to make this season special,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People Deirdre O’Brien. “Whether in stores or online, our Apple Specialists are ready to welcome customers, offer gift recommendations, and provide the support customers need throughout the holidays.”

iPhone 13 and new MacBook Pro models

Apple has launched several new products in the recent past. The company released new iterations to its iPhone lineup – the iPhone 13 which succeeds the iPhone 12 series of 2020. The Mac received major upgrades with the launch of the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that powers the new MacBook Pro models.

The new MacBook Pro models come in 14” and 16” screen sizes. The 14” MacBook Pro is a new addition while the 16” MacBook Pro has existed since 2019. However, the 16” MacBook Pro has been completely redesigned to be thicker and heavier to pack a larger battery and have better thermal management. Most professional people seem to like the changes even though the laptop becomes thicker and heavier.

The new “Holiday Gift Guide’ is now available on Apple’s website. It will allow shoppers to find inspiration, according to the iPhone maker. The guide will provide recommendations to shoppers for various different gifts for specific type of people such as for photographers, creatives, entertainment lovers, and health and fitness.

Apple has collaborated with global artists – Jocelyn Tsaih, Hvass&Hannibal, and Antti Kalevi – to allow shoppers to create their own personalized and downloadable Keynote templates. The resulting templates can be used to create holiday cards for personalized use.