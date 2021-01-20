Apple homepage changed ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Today, Apple has changed its main homepage to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

All the site’s usual product images and promotions have been replaced with a photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There’s also a quote displayed, which comes from the civil rights leader.

On Apple’s website are the words, ‘true peace is not merely the absence of tension, it is the presence of justice’. Apple has also added a caption that says, ‘we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his leadership in civil rights’

The main page content has been changed to honor Martin Luther King Jr. day, but the banners on top remain, offering product categories such as the Mac, iPad, iPhone, Watch, TV, Music and Support.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO also took to Twitter and dedicated a post to the civil rights leader. Cook posted an image of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and added a quote to accompany it.