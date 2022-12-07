Apple HomePod mini Set to Arrive in Denmark as Early as Spring 2023

Apple’s HomePod mini smart speaker is gearing up for launch in Denmark and other Nordic countries this coming spring. The announcement comes after the company delayed the December 13 release of the device in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

The HomePod mini was initially announced at Apple’s October 2020 event and released in select markets at the end of October. It has since been made available in the US, Canada, the UK, Taiwan, Switzerland, Spain, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Ireland, India, Hong Kong, Germany, France, China, Belgium, Austria, and Australia. And just last month, Apple introduced more color options including blue, yellow, and orange.

Surprisingly, South Africa will get access to the HomePod mini a full month before the Nordic countries. But it appears Danish customers won’t have to wait too long, as it can be seen in the Apple store listed at a price of 899 Krone.

The HomePod mini was designed to work with Apple Music, and other streaming services like iHeartRadio, Radio.com, and TuneIn. It is rumored that the device will soon support Apple Lossless audio, which is currently only supported on the full-sized HomePod.

The mini version of Apple’s signature device features an S5 chip, which allows for powerful sound processing and machine learning capabilities. Its 3D 360-degree sound gives a surprising quality of sound and clarity of music, whereas the spatial awareness technology adjusts the sound to the size and shape of the room.

The miniature device has a four-inch woofer to fill a room with balanced bass and crystal-clear sound, and two microphones to take voice commands. When the device arrives in the Danish stores, users would have access to Apple’s ecosystem of integrated products such as Siri and HomeKit that are incorporated into the HomePod mini.

With the HomePod mini expected to arrive in the region by spring, customers can expect to see Apple’s latest innovation on shelves soon.