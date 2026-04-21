Apple Hosting Events before the TCS London Marathon

Apple has announced events that are associated with the TCS London Marathon this year, as the company will be the official partner for the marathon. The TCS London Marathon is one of the most famous marathons in the world, happening on Sunday, April 26.

Athletes from all around the world are drawn to the event, with one million people applying for this year’s event, a record-breaking achievement. Two free events will be hosted by Apple at the Brompton Road a few days before the race begins, with the fitness trainer Joe Wicks making an appearance on a panel on the 23rd of April.

Chris Thompson and Paula Radcliffe, a two-time Olympian and former world record holder of the marathon, will have a live session of their podcast called Paula’s Run Club to be hosted at Brompton Road, with Wharton Malcolm making an appearance. When the day of the race happens, artists will be stationed by Apple Music with an official playlist for the Ultimate Marathon made available spanning seven hours.