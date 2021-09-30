Apple asks Indian developers to promote Apple ID payments

Apple has informed the Indian developers who create apps and services for its platforms such as the iPhone, the iPad, the Mac, and more about the upcoming regulatory changes in the country. The new regulations will apply to transaction types such as auto-renew subscriptions. The iPhone maker is now suggesting to developers that they push Apple ID based payments to reduce any complications that may arise.

The Reserve Bank of India has said that it will require financial institutions, banks, and gateways to get the approval from users before making an auto-renew transaction for a subscription, according to Apple Insider. Such a change will be implemented in the month of October. It will affect purchases that will be made through credit cards and debit cards for auto-renew subscriptions.

Payments through Apple ID not subject to regulation

The mandate states that user approval will be a must going forward for transactions. The process will be to take approval through transaction notification, Additional Factors of Authentication (AFA), and e-mandates. The process must be done before the transaction is made.

All the transactions that do not meet the requirements laid down by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be declined by the banks or card issuers. However, making payments through Apple ID will not be subject to the new regulatory requirements, at least at the moment. As a result, the iPhone maker is pushing for developers to promote payments through Apple ID.

All the transactions through Apple ID will be processed with ease without any problems. Apple ID payments in India is basically a wallet which allows users to load money (add funds) through debit card, credit card, UPI (Unified Payments Interface), Net Banking, and RuPay. The ‘Apple Pay’ system used in countries such as the US, the UK, Australia, Japan, and more, has not been enabled in India yet.