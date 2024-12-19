Apple faces criminal complaints over use of illegally sourced minerals

Apple reported on Tuesday that its products do not use minerals from countries in conflict regions. According to Reuters, the iPhone maker asked its suppliers earlier this year to stop purchasing minerals from Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The suppliers were reportedly asked to stop their smelters and refiners from buying tantalum, tin, gold, and tungsten from the conflict-hit countries.

The statement from Apple reportedly was in response to the criminal complaint filed by the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo against the iPhone makers’ subsidies in Belgium and France. The lawyers of the Congolese government reported that the tech giant uses conflict materials in its products’ supply chain.

The DR Congo is a country in abundance of tin, tungsten, and tantalum which in-turn makes it a major supplier of the three minerals, also known as 3T minerals. The 3T minerals are used in mobile phones and computer components. However, according to U.N. experts and human rights groups, some of the mines in Congo are reportedly operated by armed groups known for carrying out looting, mass rapes, massacres, and other such crimes.

“As conflict in the region escalated earlier this year we notified our suppliers that their smelters and refiners must suspend sourcing tin, tantalum, tungsten, and gold from the DRC and Rwanda,” said Apple in its statement. “We took this action because we were concerned it was no longer possible for independent auditors or industry certification mechanisms to perform the due diligence required to meet our high standards.”

“We recognize the situation in the region is very challenging and we have increased our support to organizations that do vital work helping communities,” added Apple. Further, the company stated that the majority of the minerals used in its products are used from recycled products. However, the lawyers representing Congo state that the iPhone makers’ supply chain uses illegally laundered minerals.